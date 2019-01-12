Demi Lovato Appears to Be Healthy and Happy in Rare Post-Rehab Selfie

Demi Lovato’s recovery seems to be going well, judging by the singer’s latest post-rehab selfie on Saturday.

Lovato snapped a picture of herself to her Instagram Story to start the weekend off. It showed her dressed to the nines in a blazer over a graphic t-shirt. She had a pair of thin black-out sunglasses perched low on her nose so that her immaculately made-up eyes showed over the top, a big spiral gold ring on one finger and a big gold-earring in one ear.

Lovato overlaid the whole picture with a vintage filter, making it look like a VHS home movie. There was a “Play” symbol in the top left corner with a time stamp reading “00:18:50” on the right. Below was the date and time, 10:39 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.

Lovato was posed in her car for the picture, buckled into the driver’s seat and apparently alone. According to a report by The Blast, she seems to be in New York, probably for business as she generally lives in Los Angeles, California.

Lovato has been back on her feet for almost three months now following her near-fatal drug overdose back in July. Lovato went through an intensive three-month treatment during which she completely stepped away from the public eye, social media and her work.

These days, Lovato’s first priority is her continued health and sobriety, according to reports from her inner circle. The singer seems to enjoy being back on social media, where she interacts a lot with fans, though she has less glamorous things to report. On New Year’s Eve, she posted a close-up shot of a bottle of sparkling cider beside a champagne flute with the hashtag “SOBRIETY” across the picture.

Still, Lovato is not hiding away from controversy in the interest of her peace of mind either. She has given a few ominous glimpses into her life in 2018, and warned fans that not everything they read about her online is true.

“I love my fans, and hate tabloids. Don’t believe what you read,” she wrote on Twitter back in December. “People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening. If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it’s no one’s business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME.”

“Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up s— that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal,” she concluded.