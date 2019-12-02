Debra Messing’s Tweet About ‘Will & Grace’ Star Shelley Morrison’s Passing Has Twitter Responding

Following the news that Will & Grace star Shelley Morrison passed away, series star Debra Messing sent out a memorial tweet that has had Twitter users responding. In a tweet, Messing honored her fallen co-star by writing, “Oh, Shelley… what a loss. Our dear Rosario has passed on. Shelley had a career that spanned decades, but she will always be our dear Rosie. All my love to Walter and the entire family.”

Fans have since been commenting on the post with their own sympathy messages, with one saying, “She will be missed. Many times I use her lines with my family , she was funny on will & grace but she was so very kind in day to day life. RIP.”

I’m actually watching an episode with Shelley aka Rosario in it at this very moment. I thought I would see what’s going on in Twitterland and I hear this 😢😢😢😢 I knew She was or had been sick 🤒 but it’s still a shock 😢😢😢😢 R.I.P Shelley/Rosario 😔🙏🏻💐 X pic.twitter.com/fBmMxM33sw — ⚔️ Viking ⚔️ Warrior ⚔️ (@EkbergElek) December 2, 2019

“So sad! She was – from an outsiders view – a funny, understated, pivotal cast member on W & G. I’m sorry for all who are sad today,” another fan wrote.

“She was an unforgettable character indeed. No doubt she received much love from all the cast and crew on Will And Grace. A loss for all who knew her,” someone else offered.

Rest In Peace, Shelley…You will certainly be missed! My thoughts and prayers go out to Walter and his family…My love and condolences to you, Debra, @EricMcCormack @MeganMullally @SeanHayes and the entire @WillAndGrace family! ♥️♥️♥️ — Melody McMurry (@NerdBiscuitMel) December 2, 2019

Messing also shared the same memorial to Morrison on Instagram, posting a video of the actress from the NBC series they starred in together.

Morrison was 83 years old at the time of her death.