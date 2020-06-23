Steve Bing, Film Producer and Elizabeth Hurley's Ex, Dead by Suicide at 55

✖

Steve Bing, noted screenwriter, producer and financier, died of suicide at the age of 55 on Monday, June 22. Bing was found dead at the base of a luxury apartment building in Century City, California, multiple outlets reported. While a final determination for a cause of death and identification of the deceased is pending, the Los Angeles County Coroner told PEOPLE the death was reported as a suicide.

Bing, who founded Shangri-La Entertainment, produced films like Rock the Kasbah, Hotel Noir and Rules Don’t Apply. He also is known for his relationship with actress Elizabeth Hurley, with whom he shared 18-year-old son Damian. Although Bing initially contested Hurley's paternity claims, the Serving Sara actress said in an Instagram tribute to her ex Tuesday that they had become "close again" over the past year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jun 23, 2020 at 3:03am PDT

"I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end," she wrote alongside a slideshow of photos of herself with Bing. "Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter." Hurley added that becoming closer with Bing over the last year, the two last spoke on Damian's 18th birthday in April. She concluded, "This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages."

Damian also shared a tribute to his father on Instagram, thanking those who had reached out to him following the "devastating news" of his father's death. "I’m trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness," he wrote. "This is a very strange and confusing time and I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends."

Former President Bill Clinton also paid tribute to Bing on social media, tweeting Monday, "I loved Steve Bing very much. He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in. I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he’s finally found peace."

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.