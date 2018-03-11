Dean McDermott Posts New Photo of Son Amid Tori Spelling Police Drama

Dean McDermott and his family are going through a tough time, but that didn’t stop the dad from posting an adorable photo of his son on social media.

Tori Spelling’s husband took to Instagram Friday to post a very cute photo of son Beau. The photo shows the 1-year-old smiling, showing only his sweet face next to a table and a coffee mug.

“He’s just so damn cute!! I want to eat him!! Such a beautiful boy,” the father wrote on the caption.

The trouble for the Beverly Hills, 90210 veteran and her actor husband began on March 1. Police were called to their home after an incident stemming from Spelling’s alleged mental illness.

Furthermore, police had already been called to the home the previous night. On Feb. 28, Spelling had called the cops when she thought someone was breaking into the home. In turns out, it was actually just McDermott.

“She had no idea he had walked in the door and it scared her,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “She is obsessed with trying to make her relationship with Dean work despite all their issues. Her breakdown came after she and Dean had been fighting. She literally was hysterical and, sadly, the kids were home and everyone was scared… She is under far too much pressure.”

As for what exactly triggered Spelling’s issues, sources have claimed financial pressures and the challenge of raising five children is taking a toll of Spelling’s mental health and marriage.

“They are heavily in debt,” a source told Us Weekly. “Tori has had enough of Dean’s moaning about not being a working actor and is demanding he get a real job to support their family… [He] will start a cooking school or take up another professional hobby, then give it up.”

Spelling and McDermott have not commented on the incidents with police. The couple was also escorted out of a restaurant by police Friday, the day the photo was posted, after the two were having an altercation.

McDermott and Spelling have been trying to keep up appearances on social media since the incidents by posting about their son Beau’s first birthday.