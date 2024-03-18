'Days of Our Lives' Star Greg Vaughan Hospitalized

Greg Vaughan is recovering after coming down with severe altitude sickness during a trip to Colorado with his sons. The 50-year-old actor, who had been a regular on Days of Our Lives since 2012 before exiting the show in 2020, announced Thursday on Instagram that he had to be hospitalized after falling ill on his sons' spring break ski trip.

"Life is like a box of chocolates, 'you never know whatcha gonna get!'" Vaughan jokingly began his caption. "I've said more than a few times, I truly feel like I work & live in a Soap Opera!" The soap star, who recently got engaged to Rizzoli & Isles actress Angie Harmon, revealed that it was on a trip to Breckenridge, Colorado, that he began to feel tired and congested, developing headaches and shortness of breath after just one day in the mountains.

"I had [hydrated] all day, so into the night I drank a bottle of Pedialyte and NyQuil'd myself out to be ready to tackle BRECK w/the boys the next morning!" continued Vaughan, who shares his three sons with ex-wife Touriya Haoud. However, the actor revealed his attempts to recover were unsuccessful, and soon his head felt like it was "in a walnut cracker!"

As his cough worsened, Vaughan decided he needed to stay back for a day, but another sleepless night led him to urgent care, where he learned his surprising diagnosis. "To my shock I learned that I was experiencing severe altitude sickness! My Blood Oxygen was at 54% & my lungs were full of fluids!" he revealed.

Vaughan shared in a second post a photo of his Apple Watch, which now measured a 94% blood oxygen level. "Well, 4hrs later, a couple of bags of IV & oxygen tank strapped to my face, I was told that I needed to immediately get off the mountain!" he wrote, joking that he wanted to enjoy his final day of vacation instead of making his way home with an oxygen tank in tow.

"In all seriousness, no matter your age, and all the times I've [skiied] & [snowboarded] in my lifetime, Colorado Rockies is no joke!" Vaughan concluded "As they say, 'take a [breath] and smell the roses!' That is truly something we need to remember & appreciate! #recoveryinprogress #myadventures." Sunday, Vaughan looked much healthier as he took to Instagram with a video expressing his "appreciation and gratitude" to those who wished him well during his health scare, assuring fans, "It's been a struggle but I am over the top."