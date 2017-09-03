‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Nadia Bjorlin Welcomes Second Child

Daytime soap opera actress of NBC‘s Days of Our Lives, Nadia Bjorlin welcomed her second child this past Friday.

Bjorlin, 37, and her husband, Grant Turnbull took to social media to share the big news with fans and followers, announcing the birth of their baby boy.

Turnbull posted images of his wife and baby looking happy and healthy, adding that the birth of their son was all the more special thanks to the date being a significant one for the family

“7 years today since I moved to America,” he wrote. “What a way to celebrate with my wife. What a rockstar you are my love. Welcome to the world. Viggo Sebastian Turnbull.

The couple, who have been married since 2015 have another son, Torin Mathias, who is 16 months old. In an another image shared to his Instagram, Turnball captioned a black and white snapshot of the siblings meeting for the first time, writing, “Good start!”

Fans of the NBC soap opera might recall Bjorlin played Chloe Lane on Days of Our Lives since 1999. In addition to her long-running role, her other credits include guest-starring roles on shows including 2 Broke Girls, NCIS and Two and a Half Men.

