'Days of Our Lives' Actor Cody Longo's Cause of Death Released

Days of Our Lives actor Cody Longo's cause of death has been revealed after the 34-year-old was found dead in February. According to his autopsy report, obtained by TMZ, the actor died from "chronic ethanol abuse," or long-term effects of years of hard drinking. The medical examiner described the manner of death as natural. Other details from the autopsy report revealed that Longo's body was decomposing when he was found dead and that the scene was littered with alcohol bottles.

Longo was found dead in the bed of a residence in Austin, Texas in early February. His wife, Stephanie Longo, was not at home at the time and called 911 after she couldn't reach her husband. Police performed a welfare check where they had to kick in the door to enter the home after he didn't respond; they found him unresponsive in bed.

Longo's longtime friend and agent, Alex Gittelson, confirmed the news at the time of his death. "He died in his sleep at his home in Austin, TX, and was found Wednesday morning," Gittelson said in a written statement to NBC News at the time. "The cause is believed to have been alcohol-related."

His family told TMZ at the time that he had struggled with alcohol abuse for years and went to rehab in 2022. They believed he had relapsed and that alcoholism ultimately killed him. He was survived by Stephanie, his 7-year-old daughter and his two sons, ages 5 and 1.

"Cody was our whole world. The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and husband. We will always and forever miss you and love you," Stephanie said in a statement shared by Gittelson.

Longo appeared in eight episodes of Days of Our Lives in 2011 as Nicholas Alamain. In his storyline, he returned to Salem to see his mom Carly in rehab and apologized for how he had previously treated her. In his most-frequent onscreen appearance, Longo was in 78 episodes of the Nick-at-Nite series Hollywood Heights starring as Eddie Duran. He also was in several episodes of Nashville in 2016 and had a role in Bring It On: Fight to the Finish.

Gittelson had been friends with Longo for almost 15 years and started representing him in 2014. "Cody was a dear friend, going back many years, before he became a client," Gittelson said. "He had taken a few years off from acting to pursue his music career and spend more time with his family in Nashville, but we had kept in touch regularly and he was excited to get back into acting this year."

"Cody was such a loyal, loving and talented person and he will be greatly missed," he added.