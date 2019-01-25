‘Dawson’s Creek’ Alum James Van Der Beek Poses With All 5 of His Children in Rare Photos

Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek posted a sweet photo of him and his entire family — which isn’t completely unfamiliar to fans, however getting a moment with the whole family is few and far between.

The actor shared a sweet photo with fans that features Van Der Beek, his wife, Kimberly, and their five children on Instagram.

“#tbt My head is very much back in the game… but my heart is still relishing last week,” he wrote in the post.

The photo shows what looks to be several captured memories from a family vacation.

It wasn’t long ago that the the couple welcomed their fifth child, Gwendolyn, early in the summer of 2018, but that fell shortly after Van Der Beek and his wife dealt with deep heartbreak after a miscarriage — which wasn’t the first they’ve experienced.

In a heartfelt post, the actor took to social media to encourage fans to look at the word “miscarriage” differently, as well as, provide comfort for those who have gone through similar heart break.

“Wanted to say a thing or two about miscarriages… of which we’ve had three over the years (including right before this little beauty). First off — we need a new word for it. “Mis-carriage”, in an insidious way, suggests fault for the mother – as if she dropped something, or failed to “carry.” From what I’ve learned, in all but the most obvious, extreme cases, it has nothing to do with anything the mother did or didn’t do. So let’s wipe all blame off the table before we even start,” he wrote.

“Second… it will tear you open like nothing else. It’s painful and it’s heartbreaking on levels deeper than you may have ever experienced. So don’t judge your grief, or try to rationalize your way around it. Let it flow in the waves in which it comes, and allow it it’s rightful space. And then… once you’re able… try to recognize the beauty in how you put yourself back together differently than you were before,” he continued.

“Many parents realize a deeper desire for a child than ever before,” he shared. “And many, many, many couples go on to have happy, healthy, beautiful babies afterwards (and often very quickly afterwards – you’ve been warned). I’ve heard some amazing metaphysical explanations for them, mostly centering around the idea that these little souls volunteer for this short journey for the benefit of the parents… but please share whatever may have given you peace or hope along the way… Along with a new word for this experience.”

Van Der Beek has since posted several photos of his family sharing fond memories together, along with encouraging words for those reading and liking his posts.