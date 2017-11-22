David Cassidy’s Family Reveals Details of His Final Moments, Shares Memories

David Cassidy, star of The Partridge Family and legendary 1970s teen idol, died at the age of 67 Tuesday night.

Following his death, members of the Cassidy family have spoken out to share their sadness, love and thankfulness with fans of the former teenage heartthrob.

Cassidy’s ex-wife Sue Shifrin Cassidy also gave followers some insight into his last moments in the hospital.

“Thank you everyone for your love,” she wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “Never have I been part of a more beautiful loving experience. God was in that room tonight. Point him in the direction of….heaven. Happy Trails…”

Sue and Cassidy were married from 1991 to 2016.

The television star’s younger brother, Shaun Cassidy, also paid tribute on Twitter by sharing a childhood story of the pair.

“When I was a little boy and my big brother would come to visit, the first call of business would be a punishing pillow fight,” Shaun recalled. “During the battle, he would regale me with hysterical stories of our father, often culminating in his taking a giant leap off my top bunk.”

“I tried to catch him of course. I always tried to catch him. But I never could,” he continued, remembering his brother. “Now, I will carry him, along with all of the funny/sad/extraordinary days we shared, none more filled with love than these last few at his side.”

Cassidy was rushed to a Florida hospital last week after his health declined. He reportedly needed a liver transplant and was also suffering from kidney failure.

He was also diagnosed with dementia earlier this year, which he said his mother and grandmother also suffered from.

The Cassidy family confirmed David’s death on Tuesday evening.

“On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy,” his family told People. “David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years.”