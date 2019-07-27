Dave Bautista Calls President Donald Trump ‘a Disgrace to Everything This Country Is’

Wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista is doubling down on his previous criticisms of President Donald Trump in a pair of heated tweets. Bautista, who wrestled in WWE under the ring name Batista, fired off a reply to a story about Trump’s recent tweets calling the Maryland district represented by Rep. Elijah Cummings “infested.” In the reaction, he called the POTUS “a disgrace to everything” the U.S. stands for.

Of course an elitist POS would say that.He’s never wanted for anything.He’s never had to fight or go hungry!He doesn’t know what the American Dream is.He’s a disgrace to everything this country is. How the hell did a lying, pampas, orange, ignorant, cheap salesman tear us apart? https://t.co/Rtk8lSkLxf — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) July 27, 2019

That wasn’t it though as Bautista went even further when it came to his critiques of Trump.

Explicit content ahead; reader discretion is advised.

The 50-year-old actor, who appears as Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers films, fired off a explicit reply to a September 2016 Trump tweet that claimed “Mexico will pay for the (border) wall.”

My balls are not going to suck themselves! https://t.co/qK1xZQOFu7 — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) July 27, 2019

This message from the WWE alum is not too far off from his previous comments about Trump.

When asked by a fan if he would endorse Trump in 2016, he fired off a mostly capitalized reply filled with curses.

FUUUUUCK NOOOOOO!!!! Like HELLLL FUCKING NOOOOOO!!! HELL 2 the FUCKINGGGG 2 the NOOOOOOOO!!! HELL 2 the FUCKING FUUUUUCKKKK NOOOOOOOOO! ✌🏼️😊 https://t.co/KQaiPTLmyP — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) October 17, 2016

He even went as far as saying fellow WWE alum Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would make a better POTUS than Trump, a comment that he later clarified he meant that just about anyone could do a better job that Trump, in his opinion.

“I didn’t just come out and say, ‘Hey, guys, I think The Rock could make a great president.’ I think I was asked what I thought,” Bautista told The Washington Examiner in May. “And I think — I think I said that I just, I think he’d be a better president than our current president. I think he was — I think I said he was much more qualified and I believe he is.”

Bautista can currently be seen in the comedy film Stuber, which is in theaters now.

Photo Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images