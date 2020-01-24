Danny Masterson, the Church of Scientology Accused of Poisoning the Dogs of Mars Volta: How Social Media is Reacting

Danny Masterson and members of the Church of Scientology have been accused of poisoning dogs belonging to Mars Volta and At the Drive-In singer Cedric Bixler-Zavala, and social media users have had some varying reactions to the reports. Notably, Bixler-Zavala’s wife, actress Chrissie Carnell Bixler, is one of several women who have also accused Masterson of sexual assault.

According to a story from The Hollywood Reporter, Bixler-Zavala and Carnell Bixler took to Instagram to share that they had to seek medial attention for their pets, whom they believe were purposefully poised by members of the Church of Scientology. On Twitter, many have been commenting on the allegations, with one person offering how the whole thing was “just horrible,” while another added how “this cult needs to be eliminated.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I feel for this guy, he’s speaking truth to pure evil. It won’t be easy. Keep fighting. Trump needs to rescind their exemption. Once that is done the walls will fall. Not until. Masterson is guilty. He’ll face judgement one way or another,” someone else tweeted.

I dunno, maybe some people need reading lessons. Headline is pretty self explanatory, and the behavior is hardly unheard of coming from the church of Scientology. — Mike Axelrod (@Jizewggaz) January 24, 2020

Bixler-Zavala first made the accusations in a post on Instagram: “I’m at the vet dealing with another hurt animal. This is what I’ve been finding in my front and backyard. This is what Scientology does when you speak about the predators they protect.”

He added in a follow-up post: “We had to put her down today. This was the result of eating rat poison rolled up in raw meat … This is the 2nd dog we’ve had to put down due to the harassment from private investigators and Scientologists. This only makes us stronger. My boys named her biscuit. They still don’t understand what’s happening. We said goodbye to her and let her go peacefully.”

Very generous use of “alleges” here considering raw meat doesn’t usually just happen to find itself wrapped around rat poison and lying in someone’s yard. — DisposableHero (@DisposableHero8) January 24, 2020

Carnell Bixler and Bixler-Zavala have been in the process of taking legal action against Masterson and the Church of Scientology, claiming that they — along with Marie Riales and two Jane Does — have endured stalking, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress at the hands of the actor and religious organization.

In response to the accusations, the former Ranch star told The Hollywood Reporter that the lawsuit was “beyond ridiculous” and that the “public will finally be able [to] learn the truth.”