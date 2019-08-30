Danny Masterson’s Ex Claims He Laughed About Sexually Assaulting Her While She Was ‘Drugged and Unconscious’

Danny Masterson’s ex-girlfriend Chrissie Carnell Bixler has accused the That ’70s Show actor of “laughing” at her after she confronted him about drugging and sexually assaulting her. Bixler, who dated Masterson from 1996 to 2001, opened up about the sexual abuse she claims she suffered during the two-hour season finale of A&E’s Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath on Monday, Aug. 26.

“Last thing I remember is getting up from the restaurant to go home. Complete blackout,” Bixler recalled blacking out after drinking just a single glass of wine, according to the Daily Beast. “The next day when I woke up the back of my head hurt, and I thought I’d fallen. I thought I was poisoned. I didn’t know where I was. He was downstairs sitting at his desk.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bixler, a former model, alleged that Masterson admitted to sexually assaulting her while she was unconscious.

“I went downstairs and asked what happened,” she claimed. “He just kind of chuckled. I said, ‘I’m in a lot of pain.’ I was ripped. I was injured. He started laughing. He said, ‘Oh, I had sex with you last night.’ I said, ‘Was I unconscious?’ He said, ‘Yeah.’ “

Bixler was among the first women to come forward with accusations against Masterson, which he has fiercely denied, and joined three other women, including Masterson’s ex-girlfriend Marie Bobette Riales, to file a lawsuit against Masterson and the Church of Scientology earlier this month.

In the lawsuit, both Masterson and the Church of Scientology are accused of engaging in stalking, physical invasion of privacy, and a conspiracy to obstruct justice, among several more accusations. The women also claim that “the Defendants conspired to and systematically stalked, harassed, invaded their and their family’s privacy, and intentionally caused them emotional distress and silence and intimidate them.”

Masterson, who was fired from the Netflix series The Ranch after allegations against him were made, has denied the accusations in the lawsuit.

“I’m not going to fight my ex-girlfriend in the media like she’s been baiting me to do for more than two years,” he said in a statement. “I will beat her in court — and look forward to it because the public will finally be able [to] learn the truth and see how I’ve been railroaded by this woman. And once her lawsuit is thrown out, I intend to sue her and the others who jumped on the bandwagon for the damage they caused me and my family.”

In a similar statement, the Church of Scientology called the lawsuit “baseless” and said that “he claims are ludicrous and a shame. It’s a dishonest and hallucinatory publicity stunt.”