Danny Bonaduce's Agent Gives Health Update on Actor Following Brain Surgery

Danny Bonaduce has given fans a recent update about his health. Following Bonaduce's announcement that he was scheduled to undergo brain surgery a few days ago, Bonaduce's friend and agent Paul Anderson told TMZ the actor is expected to be released from the hospital within a few days and that he will then continue to rest at home for three to four weeks following the surgery. Bonaduce's wife, Amy, also confirmed that the surgery went well. "It's been a long day," she tweeted June 5, "but I just wanted to let you guys know that Danny's surgery went according to plan, and he's doing well." It was only a day later that Bonaduce himself gave an update on how he was doing, tweeting June 6, "I lived, bitch." He told TMZ earlier in the week he was having surgery to treat what doctors believe is hydrocephalus. According to Mayo Clinic, "Hydrocephalus is the buildup of fluid in the cavities (ventricles) deep within the brain. The excess fluid increases the size of the ventricles and puts pressure on the brain."

Bonaduce explained that he would have a shunt inserted to drain the fluid and hoped the surgery would relieve some of his symptoms. "From what I hear, if the diagnosis is correct—that it's hydrocephalus—it'll be 50 percent better right out," he added. "I'll have a tube here, tube here, and I'll go, 'Hey, I'm back.' But, you know, I'd rather be safe than sorry 'cause I don't want to get my hopes up too much that I'll be cured. 'Cause, unfortunately, right now, I don't mean to be a sorry guy, I'm not a sorry guy, but I will be completely bummed out if this doesn't work." Even though he cannot walk at the moment and will likely never be able to run track or box again, the 63-year-old told the outlet that "if I can get from here to the kitchen on my own, bravo." Bonaduce announced in April that he would take a temporary medical leave from his radio show, iHeart's The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show.

"I'll share more when I know more, as I'm still working towards receiving a diagnosis," the co-host wrote on Instagram April 29. "What I do know is I need some time to focus on my health right now." In a later interview with Good Morning America, Bonaduce revealed his symptoms had started earlier that month when his wife noticed he was having difficulties speaking."She looked really nervous," he recalled. "[She said,] 'You're not saying words. You're not speaking English,' which of course is preposterous to me. Then we called an ambulance and took me to the hospital, where I remained for the first five days and remember very little of it." Besides losing his balance, Bonaduce said his ability to walk was also affected, and he urged fans to care for themselves. "Take time to consider your health, what you're doing," he shared. "Pay attention."