Daniel Tosh Secretly Got Married to Carly Hallam 2 Years Ago

Comedian and TV host Daniel Tosh reportedly married Carly Hallam two years ago, and the relationship has flown under the radar since.

According to sources who spoke with TMZ, Tosh married Hallam — a writer on his Comedy Central series Tosh.0 — on April 15, 2016. They reportedly tied the knot in a very private ceremony in Malibu, California.

It is presumed that the two met on the set of Tosh.0, though Hallam is also a writer for Brooklyn Nine-Nine. She is said to have appeared on-screen in a number of Tosh.0 episodes as well.

Tonight’s episode of #Brooklyn99 has my name on it! Watch to find out why @JoeLoTruglio has a tail. pic.twitter.com/krXVooKvYc — Carly Hallam (@carlyhallam) April 11, 2017

Both Tosh and Hallam have social media accounts, but do not appear to have ever revealed their relationship status, nor specifically mentioned one another at all.

This closest that either of them appear to have gotten to acknowledging their romance, is when Hallam mentioned her “long-term boyfriend” in a personal blog post back in 2016. According to Us Weekly, the couple has been together for three years at that point.

Interestingly, one twitter user pointed out that Tosh has been wearing a wedding ring on Tosh.0 the entire time, seemingly not hiding his relationship status from the world.

Just saw an article about how @danieltosh has “secretly” been married for two years…

He’s also been wearing his wedding ring on his show and not live tweeting. Come on journos… — Mike (@filmguymike) June 26, 2018

The reports of Tosh and Hallam’s secret marriage comes on the heels of reports that rappers Cardi B and Offset got married in secret in September 2017.

While initially just a rumor, Cardi B has since confirmed the ceremony did in fact take place and the two are husband and wife.

“There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments,” the mom-to-be said. “Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other.”

“I said I do, with no dress no make up and no ring,” she added. “I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting for me to have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on his knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me!!”

At this time, neither Tosh nor Hallam have confirmed if the reports of their marriage are accurate.