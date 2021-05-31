'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Sharna Burgess Shows Stunning Grin During Pool Day With Brian Austin Green

✖

While Megan Fox's relationship with Machine Gun Kelly continues to heat up, her ex Brian Austin Green is taking things to the next level with girlfriend Sharna Burgess. The 90210 actor shared a photo on Instagram of the Dancing with the Stars pro at the pool with his three sons with Fox, captioning it "Pool days :) [red heart emoji]." Burgess left a reply saying "the best days [red heart emoji]."

The couple was first linked in December 2020 after being set up by a mutual friend, and they were Instagram official by January. Green and Burgess haven't been shy about talking about their relationship, sharing the story of how it managed to grow despite the coronavirus pandemic. "We took our time and we really got to know each other for who we are on the inside. And we really built something beautiful," Burgess told Entertainment Tonight in March. She explained that while they wanted to shout "from the mountaintops" about their love, she liked having something private just between the two of them for a while.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Austin Green (@brianaustingreen)

"That anonymity, that little secret that was just ours, we kept that for as long as we could," Burgess revealed. "It was a different way of dating. We really took our time. We took four or five dates before we even kissed. It was truly about getting to know the human being, because that’s where we are both at in our lives. I’m not really dating for fun, I’m dating for serious. I want to get to know you on the inside."

Burgess also praised Green and Fox for their co-parenting style. "I think they’re doing a great job with managing their situation, so I’m grateful that I’ve been able to fit into it — into their world," she gushed on her native Australia’s The Morning Show. "He’s a wonderful dad, and he and his wife — uh, ex-wife — have raised three beautiful children. And they are so wonderful and sweet and kind and considerate, and they’ve done such an amazing job."

The couple took a trip together to Big Bear, California, in February, and Green sang Burgess's praises on Instagram Live to his followers after they returned home. "Sharna is a really amazing considerate, loving, kind person," he said on the livestream. "I kind of feel like when you put yourself in a space where you on some level decided that you’re gonna surround yourself with people that help you move forward on a path instead of pulling you back, that they do that."