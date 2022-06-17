'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Cheryl Burke Shares Revealing Detail About Her Sex Life

Cheryl Burke is opening up about what she's lacked in her sex life and it's quite honest. During a recent episode of her podcast, Burke admitted that she's never been satisfied to the full extent in her life in terms of traditional sex. "I've never really, I guess, had an orgasm before when it comes to intercourse," Burke explained in the episode. "This doesn't reflect on any partner I've been with. It only reflects on me." She says she held back on not speaking about it publicly with her former partner or publicly was to protect them. "I think the reason I didn't want to say it [at the time] was because I didn't want to hurt anyone," she said. "But that has nothing to do with the person, it has everything to do with me and my shame and my child abuse and my vulnerability."

Burke, filed for divorce from her husband, Boy Meets World star Matthew Lawrence, in Feb. 2022. In a previous episode, she revealed she had not had sex since 2021. Regardless, Burke has gotten much feedback from fans and listeners who say they too have had the same issue. Some have reached out to her on social media. The Dancing With the Stars pro says she is happy she spoke out and further expanded upon an important conversation that women should have amongst themselves.

"It feels so good knowing I'm not alone," Burke said of the feedback. "Some of you guys have gone literally years without it, and because ultimately everyone is saying is there just hasn't been the right one yet, and I think in society today, we kinda judge the fact that wait, we have to have sex every week just to feel like we're enough and actually, don't agree." She added: "I used to have to want that and I think that was because I didn't think I was enough and validated myself through engaging in physical activity like that."

Recently, Burked told Entertainment Tonight that she's ready to begin dating again. In the meantime, she's continuing to analyze what led to her split from Lawrence to help her inform her decisions in love moving forward.

"You can't control anybody. I have learned this the hard way," Burke said in the May 2022 interview. "I don't wish that I did anything differently. We did try. We were in couples therapy... but really, I think, it's important that I move on. I also learn from my experience and just try to be better. I think that has always been my goal."