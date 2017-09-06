‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Anna Trebunskaya Welcomes New Baby

Dancing With the Stars alum Anna Trebunskaya welcomed her second child with partner, Nevin Millan.

The former dancer of the ABC reality competition took to Instagram Wednesday to share the big news via an exclusive announcement to Us Weekly about their new bundle of joy.

“[Nevin Millan] & I would like to announce the birth of our baby boy, Kaspyan Millan, over the Labor Day weekend,” she wrote. “It was a beautiful, natural water birth at home. Mama, baby and family are doing great!”

She concluded by writing that photos and the story behind Kaspyan’s name would be revealed soon, but thanked all the fans for their love and support.

“We’re so excited to get to know our little man,” she captioned the video, in addition to sharing with Us that Kaspyan weighs 6 lbs. 14 oz., and measured 19.5 inches long.

The 11-time ABC competitor shared the news earlier this March about their second child, taking to social media to share that the couple would be welcoming another “tiny dancer” or “little artist” in their family.

Well, it looks like @nevinmillan and I will be welcoming another #tinydancer or #littleartist into our family! Amalya is going to be a big sister! #ClearblueConfirmed #ClearbluePartner @clearblue A post shared by Anna (@trebunskaya) on Mar 15, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

In January 2014, the two welcomed a baby girl named Amalya Millan. Since then, Trebunskaya returned to the show’s 21st season and helped Gary Busey achieve pure dance status. The 36-year-old dancer’s past partners have included Carson Kressley, Drew Lachey and Olympian Evan Lysacek.

She has also remained active with her You Can Dance studio in Southern California. But work aside, the professional dancer absolutely loves motherhood and gushed to PEOPLE in 2014 that she and Millan are loving every bit of parenting.

“Having kids is something we both wanted. We adore each other so we’re excited to be on this journey together,” she said.

Photo credit: ABC Television / BBC Worldwide Productions