'Dancing With the Stars' Alum Julianne Hough's Makeover Reportedly Has Friends Worried

Former Dancing With the Stars pro Julianne Hough is probably hoping her friends are talking about the new wine brand she and The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev established recently, but instead they are reportedly worried about the dancer's new look. Hough, 32, is best known as a blonde, but her hair color was darker in recent photos and her friends believe she had some work done on her lips. When Hough posted a selfie on March 15, some of her fans also pointed out how different she looked.

In the March 15 post, Hough smiled for the camera and showed off her hair, which looked much longer than usual. The accompanying caption was all about what Hough is grateful for. She asked fans to share what they are grateful for as well, but some noticed her lips looked different. One person suggested they looked "pumped." A source who spoke with OK! Magazine agreed.

"It looks like Julianne had fillers injected in both lips, but she clearly got carried away," the source told the outlet. "She was such a pretty girl already and her lips looked fine to her friends and family." The source said Hough "hardly looks like her old self" and claims that many of those close to her think she's "gone totally overboard to the point where she's almost unrecognizable... No one can understand why she did it!"

A few days after the March 15 selfie, Hough shared the professional photos she was made up for. She posed for photos with her best friend, Dobrev, to accompany the launch of their new wine brand, Fresh Vine Wines. The brand aims to provide wine fans with low-calorie, low-carb, and gluten-free options. The brand includes Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pino Noir, and rose, all sources from California.

"What always kept us close were our shared values and how aligned we were in how we lived our life," Hough recently told Advertising Digest when asked what the inspiration for starting the company was. "To be able to create something that you love is amazing, but to be able to do it with someone who you love, respect, and value? There’s really nothing like it."

Hough is also single. In November 2020, Hough filed for divorce from retired hockey player Brooks Laich, following failed attempts to reconcile. It was recently revealed that they signed a prenup, which means neither of them will receive spousal support. They are also paying their own attorney fees. Hough has been spotted on dates, including one with Westworld actor Ben Barnes in January. "Her confidence is sky-high right now," an insider told OK! Magazine. "She's sad her marriage has come to an end, but she's finally feeling open to new experiences."