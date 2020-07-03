Dan Rather Channels Beyonce to Get People Wearing Masks Against Coronavirus, and Fans Love It

By Stephen Andrew

Dan Rather has channeled Beyonce in order to get people wearing face masks to help fight against coronavirus, and fans are loving it. In a post on Twitter, Rather wrote, "Cause if you like it, then you shoulda put a mask on it."

This is a reference to Beyonce's hit 2008 single, "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)." In the song, Beyonce sings, "Cause if you like it, then you shoulda put a ring on it." Rather has been a fervent advocate of citizens wearing masks while in public, and recently tweeted, "I hope we are finally getting to a point where mask wearing is no longer 'political.' I also am thinking of all the lives that could have been saved if we got here earlier." His Beyonce tweet has certainly done a lot to bring awareness, as many have been commenting on it. Scroll down o see what they are saying.

