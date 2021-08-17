Tour Dame Helen Mirren's $18.5M Hollywood Hills Home of 30 Years With Husband Taylor Hackford

Helen Mirren and husband Taylor Hackford have officially put their Hollywood Hills home on the market, offering the property for sale at $18.5 million or for rent at $45,000 a month, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. The Mediterranean style compound sits on the edge of Runyon Canyon Park and spans 10,200 square feet and over six acres.

The home was built around 1908 for silent movie star Dustin Farnum and has had two other owners before Mirren and Hackford. The couple, who married in 1997, lived there for 30 years but now primarily reside in a mountain home on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe. They previously owned a bungalow in New Orleans but sold the property in 2007. They also had homes in New York and London, though it is unclear whether they still own those properties. Scroll through for a look at their Hollywood pad.