Tour Dame Helen Mirren's $18.5M Hollywood Hills Home of 30 Years With Husband Taylor Hackford
Helen Mirren and husband Taylor Hackford have officially put their Hollywood Hills home on the market, offering the property for sale at $18.5 million or for rent at $45,000 a month, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. The Mediterranean style compound sits on the edge of Runyon Canyon Park and spans 10,200 square feet and over six acres.
The home was built around 1908 for silent movie star Dustin Farnum and has had two other owners before Mirren and Hackford. The couple, who married in 1997, lived there for 30 years but now primarily reside in a mountain home on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe. They previously owned a bungalow in New Orleans but sold the property in 2007. They also had homes in New York and London, though it is unclear whether they still own those properties. Scroll through for a look at their Hollywood pad.
Mirren told the Wall Street Journal that she was "blown away" by the home's history, and Hackford noted that the couple isn't yet sure whether they want to sell or rent the property. "When it leases, it’s good for me because I get to hang on to a place that I love," he said. "But on the other hand, it may be time to turn it over... and let someone else enjoy this really special spot."prevnext
An expansive living room wit a fireplace features multiple French doors that open onto a terrace. Hardwood floors run throughout the home, as do the light-painted walls.prevnext
A dining room also opens onto a terrace, and other features include a wood-paneled library and a bar. The blue-framed French doors throughout the home add color to the space, and the indoor/outdoor n living style is reminiscent of the era.prevnext
There are five bedrooms, including this spacious suite with large windows, a balcony and a fireplace. "Although it’s a big house, it doesn’t feel like a big house," Mirren said. "You don’t feel like you’re a little pea in a huge pod rattling around."prevnext
A swimming pool sits out back down a set of steps, and there is also a three-bedroom guesthouse on the property. The location offers sweeping views of downtown Los Angeles, and there's plenty of foliage for privacy.prev