Dale Earnhardt Jr. Posts Emotional Message on Mother Brenda Jackson’s Death

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has released a statement on the passing of his mother, Brenda Jackson. The mother of the retired NASCAR driver and his sister, Kelley, passed at the age of 65 according to an announcement from JR Motorsports.

Earnhardt’s statement is an emotional and somber reaction to the loss, noting that her memories will live on despite her passing.

“I’m glad her suffering has ended and she can be at peace. She would be in tears of happiness over the words of support and remembrance she’s been shown today,” Earnhardt wrote on Twitter. “Our family appreciates it as well. She will live in our hearts forever.”

Jackson passed after a spirited battle with cancer and a flood of tributes soon came out from her kids, JR Motorsports, and NASCAR fans all across the internet.

Dale Jr.’s sister, Kelley Earnhardt also shared a touching message online praising her mother following the announcement of her death.

“My mom, my biggest advocate and my friend…at peace that she’s at peace,” she wrote on Twitter. “No more suffering & no more pain…made new in the arms of Jesus, reunited w/ones she loves & as a believer I’ll be reunited w/ her one day. Thank you to all that are offering your prayers, hugs & support.”

Her co-workers at JM Motorsports also posted a heartwarming video of Jackson’s character and spirit in the workplace. In their initial statement, they praised her for her “wit, charisma and unparalleled ability to cut to the heart of any matter.”

“Her sarcastic musings and straightforward approach injected a brand of humor at JR Motorsports that became part of its fabric as it grew into a full-time NASCAR racing operation in 2006 and a championship-winning organization in 2014,” JR Motorsports added in their statement.

A fan of Jackson and her family agreed with JR Motorsport’s sentiments and added that Jackson “was always so funny I loved her wit and the fact she had no filter. God bless the entire family you are in my thoughts and prayers.”

Other fans have also chimed in with their own loving thoughts and well wishes for the family. Plenty have already sent their thoughts and prayers, including a few fellow NASCAR drivers like Kyle Busch and Earnhardt’s teammates at Hendrick Motorsports.

Heartfelt condolences to our friends and teammates @DaleJr, @EarnhardtKelley and @JRMotorsports. The Earnhardt, Gee and Jackson families are in our thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/wXCLKOQIW9 — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) April 22, 2019

Jackson leaves behind her husband, Willie Jackson, along with her kids from her current marriage and her previous marriage with NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt.