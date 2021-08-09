DaBaby Deletes Apology to LGBTQ Community Amid Outrage

✖

DaBaby has deleted his statement formally apologizing to the LGBTQ+ community for the homophobic remarks he made at Rolling Loud Miami last month. Just six days after the rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, posted the statement to Instagram acknowledging that his comments had been "misinformed," fans noticed on Sunday, Aug. 8 that the post no longer appears on his account.

In the Aug. 2 apology, the 29-year-old Grammy Award-nominated rapper apologized "for the hurtful and triggering comments" he made. DaBaby said his comments were "misinformed" and "education on this is important." He also said in the current age of social media, people "want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes. As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me--- knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance--- has been challenging." DaBaby said he was appreciative of those who "came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That's what I needed and it was received."

The apology came just days after DaBaby took the stage for his set at the Rolling Loud Miami festival in Miami on July 25. While onstage, he told the crowd, "if you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cell phone lighter up." He added, "Fellas, if you ain't sucking d– n the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up!"

The comments sparked widespread backlash, and DaBaby initially apologized via a series of Instagram Story videos in which he said his LGBTQ fans "take care of themselves. They ain't got no nasty gay n—s, see what I'm saying? They ain't no junkies on the street." He later added in a tweet that those affected by HIV/AIDS have "the right to be upset." He added, "what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies."

However, the backlash continued, and DaBaby was dropped from several events, including Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, Austin City Limits, Day N Vegas, iHeartRadio Music Festival, Music Midtown Festival and a concert organized by Working Families Party. He also faced increased criticism from his peers, with Dua Lipa who worked with DaBaby on a remix of her hit "Levitating," stating in a social media post that she was "surprised and horrified" by the comments. At this time, DaBaby has not offered any further public comments about the controversy. He also has not addressed the abrupt removal of his apology.