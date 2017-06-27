Josh Duhamel Hilariously Photobombed The Cyrus Family Picture At Last Night’s Billboard Music Awards

The Cyrus family photo taken during Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards has one unexpected guest. Transformers star Josh Duhamel photobombed the musically-gifted family, and the snap was totally hilarious.

LolZ! Shout out to the Cyrus Family photo bombers!!!!!!!! Ha! #BBMAs #Malibu 🌊💙🌊💙🌊💙 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 21, 2017 at 10:40pm PDT

The image shows the Cyrus family – Billy Ray, Noah, Tish, Brandi, and Miley – posing for a photo after Miley’s moving performance of “Malibu.” Lurking in the background between Tish and Brandi is Josh Duhamel, who pokes his head in for an awesome photobomb. While the 44-year-old actor was the most sneaky photobomber, there were several other Billboard awards attendees in the background that can be seen crashing the picture as well.

“Wrecking Ball” songstress Miley Cyrus shared the pic on Instagram. She captioned the snap: “LolZ! Shout out to the Cyrus Family photo bombers!!!!!!!! Ha! #BBMAs #Malibu.”

Earlier in the show, the former Hannah Montana star performed a stirring rendition of her hit song “Malibu,” which was penned about her Hunger Games star fiancée Liam Hemsworth. She was introduced to the stage by her younger sister, Noah, and father, Billy Ray, who joked that it was Miley’s first awards show appearance in years in which she actually wore pants.

The performance marked the first time that Miley sang the mellow tune live on TV. Miley delivered a stripped down version of the love song while sporting a white bandeau top, white cutoff shorts, and a beige hat. Cyrus was overcome with emotion as she openly wept on stage. The performance was so touching that she even managed to get a reaction from Nicki Minaj, who she has beefed with over the years.

Later in the evening, 24-year-old pop superstar Miley Cyrus also posted a photo with her “Achy Breaky Heart” singer dad, Billy Ray.

She shared the pic with the caption: “Daddy’s Girl 4 Life! @billyraycyrus Pops appreciated the fiddle and pedal steel on #Malibu tonight @ the #BBMA! Thank you for introducing me!”

Daddy’s Girl 4 Life! @billyraycyrus 🌊💙 Pops appreciated the fiddle and pedal steel on #Malibu tonight @ the #BBMA ! Thank you for introducing me! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 21, 2017 at 10:45pm PDT

