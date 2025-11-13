‘CSI: Miami’ Actress Reveals She and Her Daughter Were Stalked for 12 Years

CSI: Miami‘s Eva LaRue is opening up about a terrifying chapter in her life.

The actress, who got her big break on All My Children as Dr. Maria Santos before joining the CBS crime procedural as Det. Natalia Boa Vista in 2006, looks back on the 12 years she and her daughter were victims of a terrifying stalker in the new Paramount+ docuseries, My Nightmare Stalker: The Eva LaRue Story.

Prior to the docuseries’ premiere Thursday, LaRue recalled the nightmare that started when she began to receive disturbing mail from an anonymous writer. The letters, sent to LaRue’s manager and publicist, included violent threats of rape, torture and murder and were signed “Freddie Krueger,” after the Nightmare on Elm Street killer.

Eva LaRue in My Nightmare Stalker: The Eva LaRue Story, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. (Photo Credit: Forté Entertainment/Paramount+)

While LaRue at first thought the letters were a prank, they kept coming, growing even more threatening and even starting to target her then-5-year-old daughter, Kaya Callahan.

“It was the most heinous, most deplorable, most sickening, most terrifying threats,” LaRue told PEOPLE. “And then he began leveling them against my little girl.”

The actress made sure to increase security at her home, but the letters kept coming, prompting her to move three times to avoid being found. Still, the stalker continued to target her family, even attempting to impersonate Kaya’s father and pick her up from school back in 2019.

Later that year, DNA found on one of the threatening letters led police to James David Rogers, 61, who was arrested and subsequently sentenced to 40 months in prison on federal stalking charges.

(L-R): Eva LaRue and Kaya Callahan in My Nightmare Stalker: The Eva LaRue Story, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. (Photo Credit: Forté Entertainment/Paramount+)

LaRue is ready to tell her story publicly in order to advocate for stronger laws to protect stalking victims, telling PEOPLE, “It’s not just celebrities — all of us can be targeted through social media. We want to help everybody who’s being stalked and instill some hope.”

My Nightmare Stalker: The Eva LaRue Story is streaming now on Paramount+.