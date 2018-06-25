Cristiano Ronaldo’s Most Adorable Family Photos

Cristiano Ronaldo is known as one of the best soccer players alive today and one of the most famous athletes in the world as he competes for the Real Madrid soccer club and the Portugal World Cup team.

But when he’s not on the pitch, Ronaldo values himself as a family man. He often posts photos of himself with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his four children — Christiano Ronaldo Jr. (8), twins Eva Maria and Mateo (both 1) and Alana Martina (7 months) — to his Instagram account to give fans a sneak peek of his life at home.

Scroll down to see some of Ronaldo’s best family photos.

Twins’ Birthday

“My babies Eva and Mateo are celebrating their first birthday today!” Ronaldo wrote in Portuguese on June 5 to celebrate Eva and Mateo’s first birthday. “Congratulations, my dear children!”

Stuck on the Couch

Back on December 26, Ronaldo found he couldn’t get off the couch with little Alana on his lap and Eva and Mateo by his side.

“I’m stuck on these cute babies ahahahah,” he wrote (translated to English).

Selfie Time

Ronaldo couldnt help but smile as he snapped this selfie with three of his kids and Roriguez smirking in the background.

Alana’s First Photo

Ronaldo celebrated the birth of his fourth child, and his first with Rodriguez, with a post from the hospital as she layed in the hospital bed holding their new baby while he and Ronaldo Jr. were by her side.

“Both Geo and Alana are doing well!” he wrote. “We are all very happy.”

Hands Full

“So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life,” Ronaldo wrote, holding Eva and Mateo in his arms.

Like Father Like Son

Mateo and Eva were born in June 2017 via a surrogate. In this photo Ronaldo and Ronaldo Jr. were seen holding both of them.

Showing Him the Ropes

Ronaldo Jr. has already begun to follow in his father’s footsteps by playing soccer. In this picture the famous athlete can be seen helping Jr. tie his shoes.

Cuddled Up

“Family mood,” Ronaldo wrote in August 2017 as he and Rodriguez held the twins while Jr. posed in the background.

Workout Time

Even when he’s working out, Ronaldo is never too far away from his family.