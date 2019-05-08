‘Criminal Minds’ Fans Saddened by Nicholas Brendon Being Charged With Domestic Violence

Criminal Minds actor Nicholas Brendon has been charged with domestic violence, and fans are very saddened by the news.

TMZ reports that Brendon was first arrested in October 2017, and then new charge of “one count of felony corporal injury to a spouse” stems from that incident.

In Criminal Minds, Brendon played Kevin Lynch, an ex-hacker who became a love interest for Penelope Garcia. Following the news of his new domestic violence charge, fans of the show have taken to Twitter to express how upset they are about the development.

“Aw man,it’s so sad seeing people stuck in this life,a specially when you grew up watching him when he was young and clean. Hopefully he gets help,” one fan commented.

“He’s had a difficult time. Sorry to hear,” another tweeted.

How sad his life has become. 😞 — Jessica Castillo (@jessa217) May 6, 2019

A couple of people commented that they were surprised this happened “again,” to which another fan replied an clarified “it’s the same arrest from over a year ago,” adding that it’s “just a new charge.”

While many have expressed sympathy and sorrow for Brendon’s situation, others have been more critical, with one commenting, “This guy has issues, and needs serious help.”

He played the rapist who severely beat up the character Charlotte on the show Private Practice! Guess not too far out of character as far as a woman beater??!!! — justmenow50 (@Bayley4everat20) May 7, 2019

In addition to his time on Criminal Minds, Brendon is also well-known for his role as Xander Harris on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

“The wheels on the Buffy go round and round, round and round, round and round, The wheels on the Buffy go round and round all the way to jail,” one person quipped, while referring to his time on the supernatural drama series.

Again?! Damn, Xander… — Erin Loden (@ErinLoden) May 6, 2019

According to TMZ, the new charge Brendon faces comes with the possibility of a 4-year sentence in state prison if he is convicted.

The outlet also notes that the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office appears to be planning to use past domestic violence-related incidents they have against the actor in their prosecution argument.

As for the incident he is on trial for specifically, police arrested Brendon after they claimed that he attacked his girlfriend at a Palm Springs hotel bar while drunk.

Notably, TMZ references prosecutors planning to move forward with charges “if the alleged victim isn’t available at trial,” which seems to imply that she may be choosing not to cooperate with the prosecution, but that is not confirmed.