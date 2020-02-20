‘Criminal Minds’ Alum Shemar Moore’s Mom Marylin Dead at 76

Criminal Minds alum Shemar Moore announced some sad news on Wednesday. On Instagram, the actor detailed that his mother, Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore, had passed away on Feb. 8 at the age of 76. He subsequently issued an emotional tribute to his mother, whom he called his “best friend” and his “partner in crime.”

“Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore, my mother, best friend, and partner in crime passed away Feb 8th at 76 years old… I miss her more than I ever thought possible and I don’t know how to do this life without her …. but I get my STRENGTH from her and I will be OK because of HER,” Moore detailed in his Instagram caption. “Mama…. here come that man!!!!! What I do from this day forward is for YOU!!!! I’m going to continue to LEAP and pray that the NET appears!! It was too soon …. and it hurts so bad…. but I know you are with me and will continue to give me strength… I love you mama.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Moore also included several videos on Instagram in which he discussed his mother and the sweet relationship that they shared. In the first clip, the Criminal Minds actor, who could be seen fighting back tears, told his fans that he was “okay” but that he was “hurting real bad” in light of the devastating news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shemar Moore (@shemarfmoore) on Feb 19, 2020 at 8:31am PST

“I stay stunned. I am heartbroken,” Moore says in another clip. “I don’t know life without this woman. I don’t know what to do but I will figure it out because that’s what she would want.”

In a subsequent Instagram post, the actor published a slideshow of fun moments between him and his mother. To add another lovely touch to his tribute, the slideshow was set to Celine Dion’s track “Because You Loved Me.”

“My Mama always said ‘I was at the front of the line when God was handing out sons’ …. and I always said ‘Mama, you know I cut the line to get to you!’ I love you mama,” he wrote.

Many of Moore’s fans responded to his emotional posts by sending him some kind words.

“I’m so very sorry for your loss. Your mom was an amazing woman who raised an amazing man,” one fan commented on his post. “Take your time…. grieve…. know she loved you so much! You have many people who care about you. Stay strong. I’ll keep you and your family in my prayers. Hold your mom’s love in your heart. She is part of you… always.”