Courtney Stodden Goes Completely Nude in New Outdoor Photo

Model Courtney Stodden has gone nude on Instagram before, but her latest pair of photos take things up a notch.

The Celebrity Big Brother alum shared a pair of nude photos of herself on the social media platform that show her completely undressed and posing on a tractor or construction vehicle.

She carefully poses to keep things within Instagram’s guidelines, but the snaps are just about as racy as one can get.

She captioned the photos, “Workin’ on the tractor” and “Tractor Queen,” respectively.

They’ve racked up 10,000 likes on Instagram and a giant wall of comments. Over on Twitter, one of the shots have gotten a similar response with numerous replies and retweets.

