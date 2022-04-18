Courtney Stodden Says Writing Memoir 'Shined a Light' on 'Grooming' That Led to Doug Hutchison Marriage at 16

✖

Courtney Stodden is looking back on getting married to 51-year-old Doug Hutchison at just 16 as they write a currently untitled memoir. Stodden, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, told Fox New Digital that the writing process has "shined a light" on the alleged "grooming" they experienced as a teen.

Stodden and Hutchison married in 2011 and in 2018, Stodden filed for divorce, which was finalized two years later. Looking back at all of that has been difficult for Stodden, who said they're working with a therapist to make the writing process more cathartic. "A lot of different chapters in my life have been challenging to live through once and then to kind of go back and relive it again in order to tell the story is extra challenging, but it also gives me a better insight," they shared. "I'm working with a therapist right now to kind of process it all too as I'm writing it out and reliving it again. And it's freeing. It's definitely given me a better outlook on it. I see it for what it is."

Stodden continued that their look back at their life has "shined a light on the grooming" they experienced, noting that "what happened to me and what actually happens to a lot of other children in the USA as well." Despite the trauma that they've experienced, Stodden said it's helped them become "strong" and given them a new outlook on life.

"If it didn't happen, I feel like my whole outlook on life would be so different," they said. "Experiences that are traumatizing can either break us or we can utilize them to shape us into a stronger individual. And that's really one of the main reasons why I'm speaking out is because I want past victims and survivors to really tap into that part of themselves. We are so strong. ...It's just really made me very fearless."

Stodden is also moving forward with their love life, getting engaged to Chris Sheng in May 2021. When it comes to planning their wedding, Stodden isn't forcing any timeline. "I think that's the key for me is to take my time and not to rush anything," Stodden shared. "The next time I walk down the aisle, I want to just feel like I'm completely prepared. I wasn't prepared the first time, and there's a lot of trauma surrounding the idea of marriage for me."