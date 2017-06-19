Courtney Stodden Reveals Nude Photo: ‘A Woman Should Celebrate Every Part Of Her Mind, Heart, Soul, And Body’

Courtney Stodden frequently shares a lot of herself with her Instagram followers, but now she's revealed just about all there is you can show.

In the photo, Stodden is seen fully nude on her couch, with her knees planted and her chest down, to hide anything sensitive that would not be approved by Instagram's posting rules.

Along with the picture, she explained her reason for posting it, writing, "Feminism to me means that a women should celebrate every part of her -- her mind, heart, soul, and body."

She went on, "We are all beautiful in our own special way. I live my life by allowing myself to feel empowered by every part of my being -- body included. Don't let anyone demonize your flesh. Your sexuality. Your heart. Or your soul.

Finally, Stodden ended her comment by declaring, "Women, let's stand in unity! It's 2017... we rock!

Her followers seem to really respond positively to the post.

One user wrote, "I really hope more women will learn to think like that, would heal so much suffering," while another said, "all women are beautiful. Never let anyone tell you any different."