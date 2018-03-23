Courtney Stodden Pierces Belly Button for Boost of Post-Divorce Confidence

Courtney Stodden has a new reason to show some skin.

The 23-year-old bared her tummy as she got her belly button pierced in Los Angeles Wednesday, weeks after she filed for divorce from Doug Hutchison, 51.

“Getting my belly button pierced today! Eeeekkkk. Kinda scared!! I hate needles,” the Celebrity Big Brother alum wrote on Instagram beneath a mirror selfie.

In other photos published by the Daily Mail, Stodden can be seen grimacing in pain as she laid on the shop’s chair while the piercing was taking place.

She showed off her new body jewelry wearing a black lace bralette, gray and black leggings and nude heels.

Stodden looked ecstatic as she smiled on the Los Angeles sidewalk with her Louis Vuitton bag hanging from her shoulder.

She’s been showing off her resilient attitude in the weeks since filing for divorce. On Tuesday, she shared a photo wearing nothing but a nude bra and black thong, standing down haters who have fat shamed her.

“I’ve been fat shamed… slut shamed… skinny shamed … called every name in the book… and I’m still standing — ladies, we’re stronger than words thrown!” she wrote in the caption.

Her followers responded with resounding positivity, telling her she should keep her head up.

“Don’t let anyone put you down.you are a beautiful woman,” someone wrote. “girl power.”

“Be proud! Your body is a temple,” another person said.

“You look great all that matters is your happiness!! No matter what size you are !!” someone else commented.

Stodden has been outspoken on social media and in various appearances as of late after officially filing for divorce from Hutchison earlier this month after being married to him since she was 16 years old.

During her appearance on Monday’s Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro, she revealed she was sexually abused twice while she was separated from Hutchison.

Then 16, Stodden and Hutchison, then 51, married in 2011, briefly separating in 2013 and reuniting nine months later. The two ultimately called it quits in 2016 and Stodden officially filed for divorce this month.

While discussing the #MeToo movement with Undergaro, Stodden was asked if she had any related experiences having to do with power and sex.

“Both — both power and sex,” she said. Stodden didn’t go into detail further, explaining she’s working on a book, but did give vague details as to what had happened to her.

“It’s just like all the other women’s stories,” she said. “It’s nothing different.”

Stodden said she never told Hutchison about her experiences, both of which happened while they were separated.

“At that age — I was only 19 when my first experience happened,” she said. “I didn’t really think it was wrong, which is the crazy part. I felt like, ‘Okay, well that’s how sex is.’”

“You know, I only had sex with one man before that — that was Doug,” she continued. “So gentle, not to get explicit. But I was like, ‘Okay, well maybe that’s just a rough way of going on a date.’ I really didn’t realize it was sexual abuse until I started hearing these women talking. It wasn’t until #MeToo started that I was like, ‘Wow, maybe that wasn’t okay.’ “

“It’s really a sad thing, but it happens all the time,” she added. “But I am definitely happy that anybody who is a victim of #MeToo is getting heard.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @courtneyastodden