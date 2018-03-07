Courtney Stodden Officially Files for Divorce From Doug Hutchinson

Courtney Stodden is officially calling it quits with estranged husband Doug Hutchinson.

According to TMZ, Stodden, who appeared in the twelfth season of the British version of Celebrity Big Brother, filed divorce documents on Tuesday, March 6. It is not yet known if either she or Hutchinson will ask for spousal support.

Stodden and Hutchison married in 2011, when she was 16 and he was 50. The two split initially in 2013, when Stodden was 19, but got back together less than a year later. In 2016, however, they called things quits for good after nearly six years of marriage.

During the last year of their marriage, Celebrity Big Brother alum experienced a miscarriage while pregnant with her first child, which Stodden said affected their relationship.

“It is with a heavy heart to inform you that last week Courtney Stodden suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage,” Stodden’s manager Gina Rodriguez said in a statement to PEOPLE in July 2016. “Courtney and her husband, Doug, are at an emotional loss for words and are using this time to grieve with their close family and friends. Please respect their privacy as the couple try to cope with losing their precious baby and seek the support they both need.”

In February, Stodden discussed the couple’s split with the publication.

“We have not signed divorce papers yet. We are legally separated…it’s only been, like, two and a half months,” Stodden said. “I’m also trying to take things slow because I love him and it’s really hard on him…it’s extremely sensitive.”

“I don’t really like having regrets. I don’t really want to live that way and harp on something I feel like I shouldn’t have done,” Stodden continued. “Yeah, I feel like [my marriage] affected me in ways. And they’re playing themselves out now. I feel like I really didn’t get a chance to do a lot of the things a normal 16-year-old…ultimately 22-year-old girl experiences.”

Stodden is now dating 37-year-old Chris Sheng, whom she plans to move in with.