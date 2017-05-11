Courtney Stodden Celebrates Her Dog’s Birthday With Risqué Instagram Pics

Courtney Stodden is known for posting sultry photos to her Instagram, so it’s no surprise she even made her dog Cupcake’s birthday posts sexy.

Happy Birthday to my sweet little Cupcake!! 4 years old today! Noooo Growing up so fast! You’ve been my little savior, mommy loves you A post shared by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on May 10, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

The former Celebrity Big Brother star shared a photo of her and the four-year-old pup in front of a wall of wigs on mannequin heads, as well as some others. Stodden is wearing an extremely low cut green top along with a matching, tight-fitting shirt.

Happy Birthday to my sweet little Cupcake!! 4 years old today!,” she captioned the photo. “Growing up so fast! You’ve been my little savior, mommy loves you.”

She then followed up the busty photos with a video of herself singing “Happy Birthday to You” to Cupcake and blowing out candles on a tiny cake topped with strawberries.

She channels her idol Marilyn Monroe (who famously performed the song for John F. Kennedy) as she belts out the classic song in an oddly sensual way.

Happy Birthday Cupcake 💋@VanillaBakeShop A post shared by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on May 10, 2017 at 7:18pm PDT

Stodden aligning herself with Monroe is no new feat. She loves the Hollywood icon and often draws comparisons due to their physical similarities, such as in some recent lingerie photos.

The newly single aspiring pop singer, who just divorced husband of six years Doug Hutchinson, made headlines last week when she signed up for an online dating service that pays bachelorettesto go out on dates with hopeful suitors.

“I do not want anyone who is all talk,” she said. “I’m the real deal – impress me.”

