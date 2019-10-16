Courteney Cox Has Welcome Photo, Message for Jennifer Aniston After She Joins Instagram

Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram in spectacular fashion on Tuesday morning, and she’s since received a warm welcome from some of her famous friends, including Friends co-star Courteney Cox. Later on Tuesday, Cox posted a snap of herself and Aniston sharing a sweet BFF moment, though her caption wasn’t quite as cheery: “Hi Jen! Welcome to the social media world…it sucks,” she wrote. “You’re gonna love it!”

Aniston also got a warm welcome from her The Morning Show castmate Reese Witherspoon, who posted a shot of the pair and wrote, “How’s that for some morning news?! [Jennifer Aniston] has joined the [Instagram] world and now I can finally tag her in FRIENDS memes! Welcome Jen!”

Other welcome wishes came from Sara Foster, David Schwimmer, Dolly Parton, Matt LeBlanc and Jennifer Garner, the latter of whom posted a video of herself narrating a scene from Friends using a LEGO version of the cast, which Aniston deemed “Genius” in a comment.

Aniston’s first official Instagram post was a selfie of the entire Friends cast, with Aniston, Cox, LeBlanc and Schwimmer smiling alongside Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry.

“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM,” she wrote.

The Friends stars often share photos of one another on their social media pages, so here’s hoping that the addition of Aniston to the platform leads to even more.

“Woo hoo! WOOooooOOO!!” Kudrow commented on her friend’s first post. “S— you cant even see me!” joked David Spade.

“I’m so glad they’re still there for you,” wrote Ellen DeGeneres. Kate Hudson chimed in, “Whoa girl!!!! Here we go!”

“JEN.,” commented Lisa Rinna, while Ashley Tisdale wrote, “My fave.”

“My baby’s all grow’ed up!” Sean Hayes gushed. Justin Theroux commented a simple “Woot-woot.”

Aniston also snuck a Friends pun into her bio, writing, “My friends call me Jen.”

The actress’ profile became so popular so fast — she has eight million followers as of Wednesday morning — that Instagram appeared to crash after Aniston shared her first photo.

Instagram told E! News in a statement they were “aware that some people are having issues following Jen’s profile — the volume of interest is incredible! We are actively working on a solution and hope to have it up and running smoothly again shortly.”

