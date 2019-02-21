Courteney Cox Details Emergency Landing on Jet to Jennifer Aniston’s Birthday

Jennifer Aniston recently rang in her 50th birthday, and along with a star-studded party, the actress celebrated with a trip to Mexico with some friends, including Courteney Cox.

As the group’s private jet took off from Los Angeles to Mexico, one of the wheels exploded, according to the FAA.TMZ reported that the plane made it to “Mexican” airspace, but the crew decided it wouldn’t be safe to land in Cabo San Lucas and diverted the plane back to the airport in Ontario, California. Before landing, the plane circled the airport to burn fuel and safely touched down four hours later.

Cox detailed the scary incident in an interview with Extra, sharing that she first got an inkling something was wrong almost instantly.

“I’m not afraid of flying at all…my dad was a pilot…but I was really scared, because when we were taking off, we heard this really loud bang and I was like, ‘Oh, that sounds like we should probably check that tire,’” she recalled.

“There was no tire at all, there was no wheel. Luckily, there are two wheels on each side and two in the front,” she continued. “I have to say, we were in the air for four hours, burning off fuel and just thought of what it is going to be like when we land…it was a really smooth landing.”

Cox added that she even sent a text to her daughter, Coco Arquette, and to her fiancé, Johnny McDaid.

“I sent a little text to Coco, ‘I love you,’ I didn’t say why, and to Johnny…I told him everything that was going on and I FaceTimed him after.”

After the plane landed, the group was able to get on another jet and carry out their trip. Along with Aniston and Cox, the group included several of Aniston’s close friends including Jimmy Kimmel‘s wife, Molly, and Cox shared that the women pitched in to gift Aniston with a present.

“A bunch of us got her a pottery wheel and lessons, even though she’s a great artist, and a table, a big beautiful antique table,” she revealed.

Prior to the trip, Aniston celebrated her birthday with an A-list bash that featured guests including Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, George Clooney, Demi Moore, Jason Bateman, Robert Downey Jr., John Mayer, Ellen DeGeneres, Aniston’s ex-husband Brad Pitt and plenty more.

Photo Credit: Getty / Emma McIntyre