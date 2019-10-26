Courteney Cox Stirs Social Media as Fans Notice Her Hand Resting on David Beckham’s Leg in Hot Tub

Courteney Cox sent fans in a frenzy after posting a hilarious, steamy set of hot tub photos from the set of Modern Family‘s final season. But eagle-eyed fans are also poking fun at the Friends alum for seemingly placing her hand on former football player, David Beckham‘s lap as they each shot their cameos for the ABC sitcom. Fans couldn’t resist bringing Beckham’s wife, Spice Girls alum and designer, Victoria Beckham into the harmless moment, claiming she would be “fuming” if she saw the photos.

View this post on Instagram Too hot in the hot tub! #modernfamily A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on Oct 25, 2019 at 12:42pm PDT

While Beckham didn’t really seem fazed by the gesture, nor did Cox appear to even realize she placed her hand on his lap in the first place, the two are all smiles alongside Modern Family stars, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans mused over the hilarious and subconscious move by Cox, with many taking to the comments section, laughing over the gesture, while others were wondering what was really going on.

“I see that hand Courtney. Victoria sees it too,” wrote one fan.

“Her hand in the second pic,” wrote one fan alongside a laughing emoji, as another added, “[Oh my God] I noticed it too. Imagine Victoria looking at this picture with an eyebrow raised.”

“Where is your hand going?!” wrote another, as another echoed, “Courtney keep your hands to yourself.”

Some of Cox’s famous friends also took to the comments section, perplexed over the situation, including her fellow Friends co-star, Jennifer Aniston.

“Wait….WHAT’S HAPPENING?!!??” Aniston asked alongside a string of emojis.

“I liked it,” Stonestreet wrote alongside a kissy faced emoji, while co-star, Ferguson joked, “Sorry I was so gassy.”

“Uh where’s my invite,” comedian Whitney Cummings joked, as James Marsden exclaimed, “That’s my hot tub!”

Entertainment Weekly confirmed the celebrities’ upcoming appearance on the show, reporting their guest appearance is set to air in early 2020. The outlet revealed Cox and Beckham will play themselves during the episode, which will find the two competing together in a celebrity bowling tournament. However, things take a turn when they end up in the middle of the Dunphy/Pritchett family drama involving “80s aerobics classes, a terrifying pool slide and three side-by-side hot tubs.”

News of Modern Family coming to an end first broke in February, after ABC announced the comedy’s renewal for an 11th and final season. Series star Nolan Gould exclusively spoke with PopCulture.com about the final season this past summer, sharing his hopes for his character, Luke Dunphy to grow up some more before the series finale.

“Kind of like the way Haley [Sarah Hyland] did,” he said. “[I’d like] to see if he ever makes it out, gets a real job besides working at his grandpa’s country club. I guess as the actor and a fan of the show I would like to see kind of like, a glimpse into his future. Or is he always going to be a little bit of a burnout or if he’s gonna get his act together.”

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for EB