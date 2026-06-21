Country Singer and Wife Welcomed a Baby Boy Earlier This Year

While we typically like to stay up to date on all the latest country music couples’ big life updates, one slipped by us this spring.

A country music singer is now the patriarch of a family of four after his wife gave birth to their second child on April 8.

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“Still a Few Cowboys Left” and “Stomp” artist Ben Gallaher recently took to Instagram to announce the birth of a newborn baby boy. The mother of the child is Gallaher’s wife Monica, the owner of Southern Wave Boutique in Greenbrier, Tennessee (which is just north of Nashville).

Ben and Monica Gallaher (Credit: Instagram / ben_gallaher)

They named the infant, their second son, “Jagger.” He was 19.75 inches tall and weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

“Jagger Gallaher has arrived! Praise God!!” Gallaher wrote captioned the announcement image, then praising his wife Monica as “unreal.”

The baby news was welcomed with a chorus of congratulations from Gallher’s country peers, including Jennifer Wayne (from Runaway June), Erin Kinsey, Lawson Bates and Little More Tree’s Carol Rosenblatt.

After the arrival of Jagger in April, the family soon spent some quality time together in Rosemary Beach, Florida, as shown in a series of sweet family pics from May.

Congrats to the Gallahers!