Sophia Myles, ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’ Star, Says Her Dad Just Died Due to Coronavirus

British actress Sophia Myles, who starred in Transformers: Age of Extinction and Underworld, shared the heartbreaking news on Twitter that her father Peter Myles died after contracting the coronavirus. Myles revealed on March 14 that her father was diagnosed with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, while battling other health issues. She kept fans up to date on his health progress before posting the sad news of his death on Saturday.

“RIP Peter Myles,” Myles tweeted. “My dear Dad died only a few hours ago. It was the Corona Virus that finally took him.” Just hours before sending that message, she shared a photo of herself holding her father’s hand as he lay in a hospital bed, wearing an oxygen mask.

“Yesterday I went on a journey to see my father,” she captioned the photo. “This is the harsh reality of the Coronavirus.”

Myles has been sharing several videos with fans on Twitter over the past two weeks. In the first clip, she announced her father “has the coronavirus… on top of various other health problems that he’s had for some time.”

“Just a warning to everyone, my father now is in a locked ward with a bunch of people who have the virus and they’re all dying,” she said in another clip, reports The Daily Mail. “Most of them are elderly… Please, please take this seriously guys.”

Myles, who announced her father was battling Parkinson’s Disease in August 2018, said a CBS News crew followed her when she visited her father on Monday. The footage will be shown on Monday, Myles said.

Myles starred as Erika in Underworld and Underworld: Evolution. She also acted opposite James Franco in Tristan & Isolde and played Darcy Tirrel in 2014’s Transformers: Age of Extinction. The actress was last seen in the Matthew Goode-starring series A Discovery of Witches.

There are more than 5,700 reported coronavirus cases reported in the U.K., as of Sunday night, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been 282 reported deaths in the country.

British star Idris Elba tested positive for coronavirus last week. Elba was criticized for getting a test even though he did not show any symptoms himself, but explained he took the test because he was told he came into contact with someone who tested positive.

“I’m on location, about to start a film, and the news breaks, and this person, who’s also in the public eye, had tested positive,” the Hobbs & Shaw actor explained. “So, it was definitely something I had to do as I was about to start filming and I was around a lot of people. I had to test anyway because it meant putting a lot of people at risk if I had been exposed, then the people I would be working with would also be exposed. We were really lucky to test very quickly due to the shortages of tests. But from my perspective, it was the best thing to do.”

