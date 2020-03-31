‘Hawaii Five-0’ Alum Daniel Dae Kim Spotted for First Time Since Coronavirus Diagnosis

It’s been just over a week since Daniel Dae Kim announced that he’d tested positive for coronavirus, and it seems like the actor is bouncing back. The Hawaii Five-0 alum was spotted walking his dog near his home in Hawaii on Sunday, marking the first time he’s been seen in public since his diagnosis, according to PEOPLE.

Kim initially announced his diagnosis over Twitter on March 19. “Ready for a fight? I am,” he posted at the time. “Yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the [coronavirus]. I posted something on my Instagram page if you’d like to hear a little about my experience.” He later addressed fans directly in an Instagram video, saying “I wanted to let you know that yesterday I tested positive for COVID-19.”

Despite being asymptomatic, besides what he described as a “scratchiness” in his throat, his doctor recommended the test. Following the results, Kim followed in the footsteps of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who were the first high-profile celebrities to go public with their diagnoses. Idris Elba took inspiration from the two and came clean about testing positive with his fans. He’s since used his social media platforms to address his condition, as well as shoot down any conspiracy theories that have cropped up as a result of the pandemic.

Just days later, Kim took to Instagram to follow-up with his own fans, assuring them he was on the mend.

“I am happy to report that my progress has continued and I feel practically back to normal,” Kim said in the clip. “I am lucky to be in the 80 percent of diagnosed cases that have not required hospitalization, that’s an important statistic. I’ve pretty much been staying in bed, taking my medication, but as of now, I have no symptoms other than a little residual congestion which should clear of very soon.”

“This continues to be a serious problem in our country, not to mention the general shortage of medical supplies,” Kim continued, addressing ongoing issues with the U.S. response. “This mystifies me considering we had a several month head start before this outbreak. Anyway, if you or your organization can do anything to help our caregivers help us, please consider it.”

According to the most recent data from The CDC, there have been 140,904 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., with 2.405 deaths. Due to the growing number of cases, the social distancing guidelines are expected to continue through April.