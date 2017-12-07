If Police Don’t Release 1993 Tapes Corey Feldman Says He Will

Corey Feldman has revealed that he has a copy of his 1993 police interview where he named alleged child abusers, and has stated that if the police don’t release the tape he may do it himself.

SO NOW THE POLICE R SAYING THEY HAV A COPY OF MY 93 INTERVIEW, BUT THEY CANT RELEASE IT! WELL GUESS WHAT….SO DO I! I WAS RUMMAGING THRU MY GARAGE & CAME UPON THE OLD CASSETTE COPY THE SBPD MADE 4 ME! I HAD NEVER RELEASED IT, BUT NOW I WILL! MAYBE THERES STILL HOPE…. — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) December 6, 2017

“So now the police [are] saying they [have] a copy of my ’93 interview, but they [can’t] release it! Well guess what[…] so do I! I was rummaging [through] my garage [and] came upon the old cassette copy the [Santa Barbara Police Department] made [for] me! I had never released it, but now I will! maybe [there’s] still hope,” the actor tweeted.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office previously said that they didn’t have the recording of Feldman’s statement, but recently they “conducted an additional review for any stored items remaining from the Michael Jackson investigation,” and discovered it “in a container which included the original reports from the investigation.”

In a statement, the department clarified that the tape was “being turned over to the Los Angeles Police Department,” and added, “Due to the fact that this case involves the alleged sexual abuse of a child, we are unable to comment further and any documentation or evidence related to this case is exempt from release.”

However, it’s unclear what will happen at this point as nearly one month ago the LAPD officially ended their investigation into the claims of child molestation brought to them by Feldman.

“In the case of Corey Feldman, unfortunately according to California law the alleged occurrence is out of statute and Robbery Homicide Detectives have no other avenues to pursue this case,” a statement from the LAPD on the subject of the investigation read.

“However, the LAPD applauds Mr. Feldman for coming forward, as an out of statue assault report could potentially bolster any current and forthcoming case as it creates a pattern of behavior, ” the statement continued.