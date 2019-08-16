Comedians Bobcat Goldthwait, Dana Gould Injured After Accident in Atlanta

Comedians Bobcat Goldthwait and Dana Gould were injured in a car crash as they were arriving to perform at a gig in Atlanta Thursday. Gould and Goldthwait were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and treated for minor injuries after the driver of the car did not yield at the intersection of 14th and Mecaslin streets and hit another car outside the Relapse Comedy Theatre.

The comedians’ driver was reportedly arrested on a charge of driving on a suspended license and cited for failing to yield.

Fox News reported the driver of the other vehicle complained of leg pain but declined medical treatment.

The pair were booked to do a live taping as apart of The Show with Two Heads comedy tour at the Atlanta venue. All tickets for the event, which was set to start at 8 p.m. local time, were refunded.

This Thur, Fri, Sat, in Atlanta, Athens & Asheville, be a part of The Show With Two Heads. We’re filming it to show on stuff! Ticket link: https://t.co/7GMFNSPGna poster by @collinsporthistory pic.twitter.com/gUWHgQ17vn — Dana Gould (@danagould) August 12, 2019

The comedians are scheduled to do a taping of the show in Athens, Georgia, on Friday and Asheville, North Carolina, on Saturday. The events have not been rescheduled as of publishing time.

Goldthwait is best known for his role as Zed in the Police Academy franchise and his work with Robin Williams during his many years as a standup comic. Gould is best known for his writing work on The Simpsons, and the Ben Stiller Show. he is also known for his standup work.

The comedians first worked together creating the IFC series Stan Against Evil. Ahead of their now-canceled performance, Goldthwait spoke with AJC about the partnership.

“We have a lot in common,” Goldthwait said. “We both have had ups and downs in show business. We both are writers and storytellers.”

He added of the show, “We keep it topical. We weave in and out of old material. It can go for as long as two and a half hours.”

Goldthwait made headlines earlier this year when his name was brought up in an episode of Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, where the actor said he did not like the comedian, though his name had been bleeped out.

“I don’t like him. At all,” Seinfeld told his guest Bridget Everett, as reported by Syracuse.com. “I had kind of forgotten about him and then there was a little article about him in the paper and even in that there was a veiled reference to his dislike of what I did. It didn’t have my name, of course.”

Seinfeld ranted about Goldthwait for a long time during the episode.

“He used to rail against me ’cause they weren’t as wild and dangerous as he was. ‘Cause he sucked,” Seinfeld continued. “He wasn’t funny. And that’s why he didn’t get anywhere… ‘Cause in comedy, nobody gives a f- if you’re cool, if you’re lame. If you’re funny, you win. If you’re not funny, you don’t.”