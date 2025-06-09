Comedian Walks Out of Standup Show Over $800 Check

One of the stars of Curb Your Enthusiasm allegedly stiffed a comedy club earlier this month after the venue tried to pay him with a check instead of cash.

Jeff Garlin, who played Jeff Greene on Larry David’s classic HBO series, was supposed to headline a comedy dinner at a swanky California country club, according to Page Six.

But when the actor arrived to collect his $800 fee from the Calabasas Country Club and discovered it was a check instead of plain ol’ dollar bills, he allegedly refused to perform.

“The crowd was pissed,” an insider told Page Six. “Most of them had come to see Jeff.”

It’s a bit of a shocking move from the actor, who shouldn’t be hurting for money in any way, shape or form.

Not only was he a main character on all 12 seasons of Curb, he was the lead of ABC’s The Goldbergs for 10 seasons, and has appeared in several of Pixar’s biggest films like Toy Story 3 and WALL-E.

But a source told Page Six it probably wasn’t really about the money, and the actual reason was probably closer to something his Curb character would do.

“Jeff can be a very neurotic guy,” a source told the outlet. “He can get hung up on things.”

Garlin’s last on-screen role, besides Curb, was in Mindy Kaling’s Netflix series Never Have I Ever in 2023. He previously was booted from The Goldbergs after an investigation into his behavior on set. The actor and stand-up comedian has not appeared in much since.