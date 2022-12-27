Comedian Boogie B Killed in Shooting

Beloved comedian and TikTok star Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell has died. Montrell was fatally shot in New Orleans on Friday, Dec. 23 while visiting family for the holidays. He was 43.

While Montrell was currently living in Los Angeles, he recently returned to his native New Orleans to spend the holiday with his mother and grandmother, according to Fox 8. According to the family's attorney, the comedian was waiting for his grandmother to purchase Christmas groceries inside Rouses grocery store in the Warehouse District when he was struck by a bullet while sitting in a car at around 4:07 p.m. His mother, Sherilyn Price, confirmed that her son was the victim of the shooting. The New Orleans Police Department said the victim was not the intended target, but rather a bystander caught in the crossfire of two gunmen shooting at each other in the parking lot. Further information is not available at this time.

NOPD confirmed the man shot & killed outside a Rouses on Baronne was Brandon Montrell aka "Boogie B." We’re told Montrell arrived in New Orleans from Los Angeles earlier in the day.



He was a comedian & was known for his New Orleans history lessons. https://t.co/nH5uy5tv83 pic.twitter.com/vvSHOHCxrc — Farrah Yvette (@farrah_yvette) December 24, 2022

No suspects have been arrested in connection to Montrell's murder at this time. New Orleans police shared surveillance images of two people believed to be involved in the shooting, requesting the public's assistance in identifying and locating the two suspects. WAFB reported that detectives have since identified Ricky Cowart, 49, as a person of interest. Detectives believe that Cowart, who is not currently wanted, may have information vital to the investigation and are hoping to speak with him.

Amdi her son's death, Montrell's mother has called out city leaders for its crime rates. According to a Wall Street Journal analysis of data from the Major Cities Chiefs Association, New Orleans had the highest homicide rate of any major US city for the first half of 2022.

"My son was not just the victim of a stray bullet," Price said. "He's the victim of decades of neglect that have left New Orleans' youth with no hope for a future and with no real fear of consequences. It's past time for leaders in our city and all over to do their jobs. It matters who the president is, who the governor is, and who the mayor is. Leaders create opportunities – including the opportunity to live in peace without fear of random violence."

Montrell, also known as Boogie B, was a popular TikTok star who was known for his "Hood History" series. In the series, Montrell shared stories about the city's past. He boasted more than 226,000 followers on TikTok and more than 109,000 followers Instagram. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.