‘SNL’ Alum Colin Quinn Recovering From Valentine’s Day Heart Attack

Comedian Colin Quinn told his Twitter fans he suffered a heart attack on Valentine’s Day and pulled through it the only way he knows how — with plenty of laughter.

“My heart broke on Valentines Day. Literally. I am currently doing well although if I dropped dead you would see a funeral like Al Capone,” the 58-year-old wrote on Twitter on Feb. 14. “I guess this heart attack has really made me reflect. You know, we aren’t guaranteed tomorrow, or [you] really think about it.”

After several days of receiving well-wishes from his fellow comedians, Quinn provided an update on Monday. He joked that he’s already keeping a list of people who have not checked in yet.

“Thanks for all the kind words and support. Starting a list of those who didn’t ‘check in’ yet. Guarantee they’ll regret the day they didn’t wish me well on the road to recovery,” Quinn wrote.

He also posted a serious message, noting that heart attacks are truly no laughing matter.

“A heart attack is a serious thing. When it happens to a celeb let’s double the importance,” Quinn wrote. “I understand some people wish me dead, it’s human. I feel that way about plenty of people myself. But there’s ways of doing things. ‘Keep up appearances’ as they say.”

In another message on Monday, Quinn thanked the staff at Mount Sinai hospital in New York.

“I’d like to thank the staff [at Mount Sinai] which I still call Beth Israel,” Quinn wrote. “They saved a great man’s life. They realized they had a precious jewel of comedy in their hands and they responded like a 47th St Hasidic appraiser with a mamezitser.”

A representative for Quinn later told PEOPLE that he is “doing great.” Quinn was scheduled to perform in Clearwater, Florida on Saturday, but had to reschedule because of the health scare.

“My heart goes out to all the people who bought tickets to my show. Literally. My heart went out,” Quinn told TampaBay.com. “I know you people are still mad that I postponed the show even though I had a heart attack. I felt the same way when I bought Lou Reed tickets last year. I will reschedule once you tell me which weekends are best for you.”

Quinn is best known for his tenure on Saturday Night Live from 1996 to 2000. The comedian has appeared in Trainwreck, Grown Ups, Sandy Wexler, Girls, Inside Amy Schumer and The Awesomes. His specials Colin Quinn: Unconstitutional and Colin Quinn: The New York Story are available on Netflix.

