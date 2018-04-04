Colin Farrell Checks Into Rehab to ‘Reset’ His Life

Colin Farrell has voluntarily checked himself into rehab at The Meadows in Wickenburg, Arizona for a “reset,” Us Weekly reports.

“He put himself in there. It was voluntary,” a source shared. “He was not using again, but needed to do a little reset and get things back in alignment to make sure he doesn’t use again.”

A source echoed that statement to People, saying that the check-in was all Farrell’s idea.

“He isn’t drinking again,” the insider said. “He worked back-to-back projects and just needed a break. He’s been sober 12 years and wanted to do this to make sure he stays that way. He’s taking some me-time and doing a tune-up and a reset. This was all his idea.”

The actor recently wrapped production on two films including the Disney live-action remake of Dumbo as well as the film Widows.

Farrell was previously treated for substance issues in 2005 after wrapping the film Miami Vice, with his publicist telling People at the time that he entered an undisclosed treatment facility for exhaustion and dependency on prescription medication related to a back injury.

The 41-year-old spoke about his time in rehab during an appearance on The Late Late Show in 2013, explaining that things had reached potentially unsafe levels.

“Miami Vice wrapped … and I was put on a plane and sent to rehab,” he said at the time. “I had quite a high tolerance for various drugs for years, I thought. It accumulated to the point where I couldn’t put my foot on the brake anymore.”

Farrell also opened up about his treatment in a 2008 interview with Jonathan Ross, sharing that he had been “pretty sick.”

“For me, [there was] no choice to be honest with you. I was pretty sick,” he said, noting that getting clean was difficult “At the beginning, yeah. [It was] really hard, a nightmare, man.”

The actor also opened up about his treatment facility, recalling, “I went somewhere for 5 or 6 weeks and that was a very safe environment, and I began to come out of the haze that I was in and that I had buried myself into so deeply.”

After he left rehab, he said, “Everything was just in a degree of focus that I hadn’t experienced … basically I’d been drunk or high since I was 14.”

“I’m glad I’m out of that cycle of my life,” Farrell added. “I’m very lucky.”

Photo Credit: Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock.com