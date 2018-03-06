Coco Austin Posts Sparkling Mermaid Bikini Photos With Daughter Chanel

Coco Austin and daughter Chanel hit the Bahamas shimmering in matching mermaid bikinis.

The pair splashed around in the pool with husband and father Ice-T at the SLS Baha Mar for a fun family getaway on Tuesday.

“Striking more posts on our 3rd day in the Bahamas!” Austin wrote on Instagram alongside a series of sunny photos. “Chanel went rocking our mermaid suits.”

Austin and Chanel rocked matching purple glittery bikini tops, green shimmering scaly bottoms and emerald headbands by Sugar Dolls on their third day in the sun.

Fans adored the fun matching suits and fun looks from the duo, praising Austin both for their looks and sweet relationship.

“Omg! Her little poses! I’m obsessed! Cutest mama and baby EVER!” one follower wrote. Another added, “Hand on hip just like Mommy.”

Despite being “Mommy’s princess,” some followers pointed out that Chanel “looks just like her dad,” who was likely behind the camera for the impromptu photoshoot.

On Monday, the mother-daughter pair donned matching nautical bikinis, with red-and-white striped tie front tops and navy buttoned bottoms by Cali Love Shop.

“Having the time of our lives down in Bahamas! Spent the day at a bungalow poolside.. Chanel was turnt up! Life of the party,” she wrote of their fun pool outing.

Austin rewarded fans with a series of photos from their relaxing day in the bungalow, which showed the 38-year-old and her 2-year-old daughter sharing kisses, dancing around, posing on a lounge chair and giving flirty faces to the camera with some of their friends.

Austin went solo for her first day photos, when the mom of one wore a revealing two piece that barely covered her modesty. She gave sexy poses for followers while wading in the water.

“1st day in Bahamas!! Had to go straight to the beach! We made it out just in time before a big storm hit NYC,” the Ice Loves Coco cast member wrote on Sunday.

While the comments on Austin’s mother-daughter pics praised their sweet nature, things got PG-13 when she revealed these sultry solo photos showing off her assets.

“Good god Coco. I love your incredible body!” a follower gushed over the reality TV personality. Another complimented, “You have the hottest bikini body on the freaking planet!”

“Your body is a dream,” one starry-eyed follower wrote.

Austin and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit star Tracy “Ice-T” Marrow have been married since January 2002. They welcomed daughter Chanel together in November 2015.