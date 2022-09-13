CNN Viewers Defend Prince William and Kate Middleton After Anchor Slights Royals

By Stephanie Downs

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, continue to publicly mourn the late Queen Elizabeth II. On Saturday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared at Windsor Castle alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to greet mourners. However, during CNN's coverage of the appearance, anchor Scott McLean referred to William and Middleton as "the other two royals." Based on the responses to the moment, Twitter users aren't pleased by the faux pas. 

William, Middleton, Harry, and Markle all greeted well-wishers on Saturday days after Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96. Given the reported drama between the two couples, it was surprising to see them put on a united front for the occasion. All four of the royals could be seen greeting those who had gathered at Windsor Castle, which was Elizabeth's residence in her last years. They then all got into the same vehicle and drove off. 

Fans couldn't help but notice that during CNN's coverage of the Fab Four's appearance, McLean referred to the future King and Queen as "the other two royals." Check out what fans are saying about the reference below. 

Middleton and William aren't just the "other two royals." As many noted, they'll be the King and Queen of the United Kingdom one day.

While it seemed as though it was a simple slip of the tongue, this Twitter user went so far as to call the moment "despicable." That's one (very extreme) way to put it.

Another user called the slip "embarrassing." They were surprised by it.

Many were incensed by McLean's reference, but others praised him for it. They even thought that it was shady.

This individual encouraged McLean to show respect to the royal family. Yet, they ended their message by calling him an "idiot."

Twitter users went off on CNN for what they deemed an act of disrespect. Or maybe it was a simple mistake?

Even though many were angered by "the other two royals," some couldn't help but laugh. It's clear they're Team Sussex.

