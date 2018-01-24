‘Bring It On’ Actress Clare Kramer Fears Estranged Husband After He Allegedly Hit Her

Actress Clare Kramer has been granted a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband after claiming he is a danger to her and her four children.

Kramer, who is best known for her role as Courtney in Bring It On, requested the order of protection against Brian Keathley, alleging he abused her physically and emotionally. She claims his behavior has escalated since she filed for divorce on June 2 and has requested sole custody of their kids, ages 9, 7, 5 and 4.

Since the filing, Kramer said Keathley has "become more abusive toward me, sometimes in front of our children," according to The Blast. She claimed she is living in a "paralyzed state of fear since his mother told me that if I ever left Brian that he would kill himself." The couple has been married since 2005.

Kramer alleged that on December 8 she was doing dishes when "Brian hit me from behind so hard that it was stinging for approximately 10 minutes." When she confronted him over it, he allegedly blamed it on their youngest sons.

"I would not mistake a hit by my 4 or 5 year old boys, each weighing 42 pounds, with the hit of my 48-year-old husband who weighs 350 pounds," Kramer said in her declaration for the restraining order.

The actress also claimed that Keathley, who keeps several guns in the home, recently threatened her with one.

Kramer said she was playing Words With Friends with a male colleague earlier this month when Keathley questioned her about whether is was appropriate to play the brain game with a man. When Kramer disagreed, she said he told her, "If you were forced by gunpoint you'd give a truthful answer."

In addition, Kramer said her estranged husband secretly put a GPS device on her car and belittles her in front of their kids, calling her various inappropriate four-letter names.

Kramer was granted the protective order on January 8, ruling that Keathley must keep 100 years away from her and their children. He was also ordered to move out of the family's home, which Kramer owned prior to their marriage.

Keathley responded last week to his wife's divorce filing and is seeking joint custody of the kids, as well as spousal support.

Both parties are due in court on January 31, The Blast reports.