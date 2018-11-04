Cindy McCain Looks Back Fondly at Throwback With Late Senator John McCain

Cindy McCain honored her late husband Sen. John McCain with a sweet throwback selfie.

The late senator’s wife took to Instagram Saturday to share the adorable image of herself and her husband posing alongside a breathtaking view.

[Meghan McCain] sent this to me. I just love it,” McCain wrote on the caption.

The photo was met with many positive messages for the McCain family from followers.

“I miss him. America misses him,” one user wrote on the Instagram section.

“His facial expression is priceless,” another user commented.

A third user wrote: “You are missed as you were loved, Senator. Rest In Peace in God’s loving arms.”

The senator passed away in late August at the age of 81, following an arduous battle with brain cancer. Soon after news of his death broke, Cindy shared her own statement about her husband. To many of the family’s supporters, Sen. McCain represented the Republican Party due to his long legacy in the Senate, and is still regarded as a symbol of integrity in public service.

“My heart is broken,” McCain wrote on Twitter on Aug. 25. “I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years. He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the the place he loved best.”

The former couple’s daughter Meghan, who is a co-host on The View, took some time off from the daytime talk show following her father’s death. She returned to the show in early October, despite her return she revealed earlier this week that she still struggles with her grief.

“I wake up every morning still instinctually trying and reaching to call you on the phone,” Meghan wrote on Instagram. “I miss you so much Dad it physically hurts my heart. I miss your laugh, your voice, your dark sense of humor, the way you always made me feel safe in a world that seems to have lost its way. I miss your dry ribs and grilled chicken. I miss you singing The Beach Boys on the porch.”

“I miss waking up and drinking cappuccino and reading the New York Times together. I miss your old far side t-shirts and watching John Wayne movies. I miss hiking across the creek to the top of the mountain and watching the black hawks. I miss the way you cooked eggs and bacon. I love you forever. Stay with me,” she added on the post.

Photo credit: Getty Images