Cindy Crawford's Son Presley Gerber Defends Face Tattoo in Instagram Live Rant

Presley Gerber, the son of iconic supermodel Cindy Crawford, recently took to Instagram Live to defend his face tattoo in an epic rant. On his left cheek, just below his eye, Gerber has the word "MISUNDERSTOOD" tattooed on his face, and he is not prepared to sit back and take criticism of the ink lightly. "I just wanted to come on here and be like, if anyone has s— to say to me about this or anything else and my family or how I grew up or anything," he said during the clip, according to The Daily Mail. "I will give you my address, I promise, and you can come say it to my face."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Presley Gerber (@presleygerber) on Feb 7, 2020 at 4:26pm PST

The 20-year-old went on to explain the tattoo, saying, "I don't feel very understood, I guess" He then went on to defend his decision more, saying, "If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn't want this, I wouldn't have done it. I think that's a pretty obvious thing."

Notably, the tattoo was done by NYC based artist JonBoy, who has also inked celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Zayn Malik, and Justin and Hailey Bieber.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on Feb 7, 2020 at 1:02pm PST

Gerber's tattoo comes several months after he agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors after being pulled over for driving under the influence.

In July, TMZ reported that Gerber agreed to plead no contest to one misdemeanor of driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content. He was given a sentence of three years probation, as well as ordered to complete a DUI program and two days of community service.

Following his initial arrest, a spokesperson for Gerber issued a statement to PEOPLE, saying, Presley Gerber was arrested and released on his own recognizance and no bail was posted. He has no criminal record and has never been arrested. Presley Gerber takes this very seriously and is taking the steps necessary to address the allegations."

In a separate statement, the teenager's attorney, Scott Spindel, said, "Presley Gerber takes this very seriously and is taking the necessary steps to address the allegations."

At this time, Crawford does not appear to have commented on her son's new tattoo.